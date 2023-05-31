Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

