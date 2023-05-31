Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,909 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $183.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.20. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Globant

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.44.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

