Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,117 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 74.2% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE PAG opened at $145.32 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.49 and a 12 month high of $155.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.