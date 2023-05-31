Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,257 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Wayfair by 5.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,757 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $106,392.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,687.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,889 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $111,775.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,757 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $106,392.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,687.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on W. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Wayfair Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

