Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $3,727,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $279.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $179.01 and a 1-year high of $314.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.29 and its 200 day moving average is $274.57.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $5.6528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.07%.

ASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

