Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 7,556 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.