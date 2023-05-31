Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.38. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $95.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.00.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

