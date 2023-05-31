Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,881 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 671,666 shares of company stock worth $27,832,604. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Stories

