Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDA stock opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

