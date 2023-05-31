Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,940 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after buying an additional 1,758,824 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after buying an additional 1,233,242 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,078,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463,856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.61.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

