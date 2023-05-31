Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Raised by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $154.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

