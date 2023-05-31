Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 174.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 638.9% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 102,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 88,939 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 85,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

