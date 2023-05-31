Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 26,733 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of CoreCivic worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 69,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CoreCivic by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CXW. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $953.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.93.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

