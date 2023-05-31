Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 69,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 453,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $555.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00.
Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 30.53%.
Smith & Wesson Brands Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.
