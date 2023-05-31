Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 69,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 453,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $555.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.