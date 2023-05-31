Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $154.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

