Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 76.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 124.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX Dividend Announcement

Shares of GATX stock opened at $122.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.05. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $123.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

