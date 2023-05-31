Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 1,112.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,971 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of ARR stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $987.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.23.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -65.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

