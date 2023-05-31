Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,868,000 after acquiring an additional 218,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,872 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,221,000 after acquiring an additional 85,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MDU stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.