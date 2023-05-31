Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

NYSE JLL opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $200.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

