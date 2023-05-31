Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,291,000 after buying an additional 761,752 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,088,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after buying an additional 62,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after buying an additional 41,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

CNO stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Articles

