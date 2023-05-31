Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 143,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 1.4 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

NYSE:ACRE opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $510.07 million, a PE ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.01%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 942.86%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

