Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $2 Million in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,844 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.94. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $137.32.

SAP Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.