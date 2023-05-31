Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $2 Million in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,844 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SAP Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.94. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $137.32.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
