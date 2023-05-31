Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

