Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
