Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,873 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The company’s revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.53%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

