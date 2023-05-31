Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,580 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,580 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIO opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

