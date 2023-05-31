Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

DCOM stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $659.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

