Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,179,773 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,179,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after buying an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after buying an additional 295,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,822,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,246,000 after buying an additional 323,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 976,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

NYSE SXC opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $577.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Insider Activity at SunCoke Energy

In related news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $137,366.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

See Also

