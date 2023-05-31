Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,336 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,336 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of CEVA worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

CEVA Stock Up 0.2 %

CEVA Profile

CEVA stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.