Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,316,870 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316,870 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Beauty Health worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beauty Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.97 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

