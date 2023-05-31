Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,431 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of The Shyft Group worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $842.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Insider Activity at The Shyft Group

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

