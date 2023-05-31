Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 88,571 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 88,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 1.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,579. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.34. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

