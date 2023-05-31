Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,082 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cognex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cognex by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $58.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Northcoast Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

