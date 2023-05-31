Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 914,497 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 914,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $770 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $181.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

