Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,820 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Hawkins worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hawkins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

