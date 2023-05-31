Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 116.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Life Storage by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.