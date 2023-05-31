Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 601,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,115,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 135,289 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 305,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 800.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Range Resources by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,094 shares of company stock valued at $9,755,245 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Range Resources Trading Down 5.0 %

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.52.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.