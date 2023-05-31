Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Position Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $248.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 39.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

