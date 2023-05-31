Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 86,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 258,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Volt Information Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $132.37 million, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,573,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter worth $835,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,017 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.