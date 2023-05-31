Westaim (CVE:WED) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.30

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

Westaim Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 39.00. The company has a market cap of C$468.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 91.36% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of C$1.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 1.0125 earnings per share for the current year.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

