Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.55% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $40,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $1,903,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WABC shares. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

