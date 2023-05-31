Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Stock Price Up 50%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 50% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,629,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 603,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Xander Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

Xander Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.