YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of YETI by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of YETI by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in YETI by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

YETI Trading Up 0.9 %

YETI Profile

NYSE YETI opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

