Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stake Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,775 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 116,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,871 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $9,099,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.9 %

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.37.

Shares of ZION opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

