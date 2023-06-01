20,951 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average of $77.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

