25,664 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,861,000 after purchasing an additional 250,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after purchasing an additional 401,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 447,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 876,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 145,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of PPC opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

