29,025 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,025 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $68.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.7851 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

