39,400 Shares in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 57.1% during the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 781,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 374,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 229,615 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of XPOF opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xponential Fitness news, COO Ryan Junk sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $62,798.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 239,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,040,114.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ryan Junk sold 2,491 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $62,798.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 239,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,040,114.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,022,369.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,912.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,705 shares of company stock worth $17,033,103. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xponential Fitness Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

