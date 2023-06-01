5,534,250 Shares in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,534,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Anywhere Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $4,833,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $4,451,000.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Anywhere Real Estate

HOUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.