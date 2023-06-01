60,566 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,592,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 76.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,199,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after buying an additional 518,255 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Honda Motor Trading Down 1.6 %

Honda Motor Profile

Shares of HMC stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

